Notre Dame (2-2) vs. St. Joseph (4-2)

St. Joe has won two straight and is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. Wildcats quarterback Ja’Son Prevard has thrown for 776 yards and nine TDs. St. Joe receiver Jahmer Cartagena is averaging 38 yards on his 12 catches. Notre Dame sophomore quarterback A.J. Surace (527 passing yards, seven TD passes) is the grandson of former Millville coach Tony Surace.