Notre Dame 7, St. Joseph 51 - FINAL

Cohl Mercado scored three times to help the St. Joseph Academy football team beat Notre Dame 51-7 on Friday night in Glassboro, Gloucester County.

This game was played at Rowan University's Richard Wackar Stadium, as the Wildcats do not have a home field to play at this season. St. Joseph, the No. 8 team in The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-2.

The Wildcats took a 6-0 lead with 7 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter. Ja'son Prevard connected with Cohl Mercado deep down the middle for a 41-yard TD.

Jahqir Haley had an interception on the next possession. Mercado followed that up with a 21-yard TD run, finding a hole on the left side and running up the sideline before reaching the end zone to make it 13-0.

The Wildcats thought they extended the lead when Jahmeer Cartegena took a punt from the Wildcats' 17 and returned it untouched 83 yards for the score, but it was called back on a penalty.

Notre Dame (2-3) got the ball back and drove downfield. Justin Liedtka caught a 16-yard TD pass from A.J. Surace to cut the score to 13-7. Surace is the grandson of legendary Millville coach Tony Surace and son of Princeton University coach Bob Surace.