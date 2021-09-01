Notre Dame (0-0) at St. Augustine (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday
St. Augustine, which is ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11, opened with a 34-7 loss to Archbishop Spalding of Maryland last week. Hermits running back Kanye Udoh carried 13 times for 66 yards in the loss. Sophomore quarterback A.J. Surace leads Notre Dame, which finished 5-1 last season.
