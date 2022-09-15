Notice the hazy sky Thursday? That's from wildfire smoke and it'll be more intense Friday

Despite only a few clouds, the sky is gray in South Jersey Monday, as smoke from the Western wildfires reaches the East Coast. Sept. 14, 2020
The faint, whispy gray area to the northwest of the brighter white clouds just offshore New Jersey is smoke from western wildfires that have been carried to the region. More is expected Thursday as a thick plume of smoke moves in from the Midwest.
It was a hazy start to the day for many in South Jersey. Smoke from western wildfires made a visit to the region Thursday morning, bringing a colorful sunrise. Even thicker smoke is expected to fill the sky for Friday, likely to bring an even more vivid sunrise.
A thin wisp of smoke from the wildfires made the journey from the Pacific Northwest into the Central Plains and then over to the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The result was a bright sunrise for many, especially near the Delaware Bay, where the smoke was thickest.
The smoke will pass to the south for the rest of Thursday. However, an even bigger, thicker plume of smoke is sitting in the Midwest Thursday. This prompted people to share their smoke scenes to social media.
Rather, this smoke sits roughly 25,000 feet high in the sky. That's just short of where the jet stream, the river of air that separates two airmasses, lies in September.
At this level of the atmosphere, New Jersey has a direct feed to that thicker plume of smoke in the Midwest. 30 to 40 mph Northwest winds are blowing around a trough, or area of lower pressure, in Eastern Canada.
There were at least 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages near Portland as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. Northern California also had a wildfire burning as well.
