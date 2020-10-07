Northfield officials announced there their trick-or-treat celebration is canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As such, the City of Northfield will not sponsor or direct any Trick-or-Treating activities, and we are joining the city of Pleasantville who has made a similar decision,” according to a letter posted on the city police’s Facebook page.
Although families may decide to engage in traditional trick-or-treating, city officials will not endorse or participate, according to the letter.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
