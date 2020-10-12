Northfield restaurant announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

A Northfield restaurant has temporarily closed due to a recent COVID-19 exposure, the restaurant announced on Facebook Saturday.

Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza, 1200 New Road, will be closed until further notice, according to the Facebook post.

“For the health and safety of both our customers and staff, we will be closed until further notice and will take this time to thoroughly clean and disinfect the restaurant as per the most recent CDC guidelines,” according to the post. “We appreciate your continued support and will continue to keep you updated via out Facebook page. We look forward to seeing you all again soon.”

Two days earlier, the restaurant has posted on Facebook that they were closing their dining room and outdoor table service until further notice, effective that Friday.

“With the colder weather upon us and the rising concerns of the virus, we are not comfortable keeping our dining room open with the limitations set forth by the State of New Jersey,” according to the post. “We will be open daily for takeout and delivery, limitations may occur when we are experiencing higher than normal call volumes.”

Currently, guidelines set by state officials to mitigate the spread of the disease have capped indoor dining at 25%.

