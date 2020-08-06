Northfield reopening plan

Notice is hereby given that the Northfield Board of Education hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 7:00 PM, as a virtual meeting.  The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and vote on The Reopening Plan 2021, and any other matters brought properly before the Board. The Board may enter into executive session and action will be taken. Access to board meeting via www.ncs-nj.org.   

Contact: 609-272-7251

