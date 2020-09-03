NORTHFIELD — With only a few days to go before the start of school here, officials are struggling to find additional crossing guards needed as part of a hybrid schedule.
At issue is an estimate that the number of hours crossing guards will be needed to safely shepherd students to and from school is tripled, and will require $140,000 more than budgeted.
The school district is relying on the city to pick up the tab, as it has for more than 45 years, but frustrated city officials say they should have been included earlier in the discussions.
Students will start classes on Tuesday with staggered start and dismissal times. Under a schedule approved Aug. 6 by the city’ s Board of Education, students will attend classes four half days a week. An earlier proposal, not approved, but sent to families in July, said the likely model would be two days of in-school learning.
The schedule means an increase in estimated crossing guard hours to 71.5 hours daily, up from 26.
City Councilman Brian Smith, reading a lengthy statement during Tuesday's City Council meeting, said the new schedule was a shock to city officials.
While the school district sent out surveys and held meetings with families, community members and other city stakeholders to find the preferred schedule, Smith said no one on City Council or the police department was invited to those meetings, nor was their input requested.
“The city employs the crossing guards and they are an important part of student transportation in a walking district like ours,” said Smith, who is council’s liaison to the school board. “It is hard to fathom how we were overlooked as a stakeholder in the discussion to create such a dramatically different attendance pattern in our school.”
Smith added that 30 days is not enough time to find people willing to work and that crossing guard jobs are traditionally hard to fill.
Meanwhile the city is looking for solutions. Police Chief Paul Newman reached out to other school districts starting the school year online to see if their crossing guards could cover shifts, but that request has not yielded any candidates.
Smith requested a meeting with school officials, where he was told that there would be no movement to change the staggered four-day schedule.
City Council President Frank Perri also said the district does not have the funds to help the city cover the cost.
Smith said that the school district should contribute to the added costs.
“We are committed to the original $120,000 for the crossing guards but splitting the additional cost should be considered or doing away with guards for the middle school designated crossing locations,” said Smith.
At the moment, the city will rely on 13 crossing guards, two substitutes and two Class II police officers who will be deployed to the crossing guard locations. City police officers may also be used, but city officials said that situation was not ideal. Volunteers were not an option, as state law prohibits volunteers working as crossing guards.
Officials said they are looking for the money, but also worry the guards may not be able to work the additional hours.
“The city is committed to the safety of our children, but this is going to be difficult," Perri said, adding that this is going to cost the taxpayers.
