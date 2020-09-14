North Wildwood will hold a public hearing 10 a.m. Sept. 15 in City Hall on an amendment to a city ordinance that will establish regulations for the installment of small wireless facilities in the public right-of-way. The public notice states that “the City encourages wireless infrastructure investment and wishes to provide a fair and predictable process for the deployment of Small Wireless Facilities while preserving the City's ability to manage public rights-of-way in the overall interests of the public health, safety and welfare.

