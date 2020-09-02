9/11 Ceremony

Members of the Wildwood and North Wildwood fire departments, attend the 9-11 ceremony in Wildwood. A ceremony was held on Pacific Ave in downtown Wildwood, Monday Sept 11, 2017, to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and flight 93 crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

The City of North Wildwood, along with North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941, will be hosting a “9/11 Service” on Friday, Sept. 11 starting at 8:40 a.m. at 15th and Central avenues in North Wildwood. Social distancing and face mask protocol per state guidelines will be enforced to protect all those attending.

