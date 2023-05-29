Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORTH WILDWOOD — Two men are wanted in a series of early morning car burglaries, police said.

The alleged burglars targeted multiple unlocked cars in the city between 4 and 5 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

Police did not say whether items were stolen or the vehicles were damaged by the suspects.

Both suspects are white men, police said. One has dark hair and was wearing a gray hoodie, black Adidas pants, gray Nike sneakers and was seen carrying a black Adidas backpack. The other was said to be wearing a black hoodie and fitted hat, as well as gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone who can identify the men can call police at 609-522-2411 or email detectives@nwpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be sent to 999777 by texting TIP NWPD, followed by a message.