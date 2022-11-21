North Main Street Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 15

Students, veterans, and the Last Salute military honor guard were in attendance at the North Main Street Elementary School's Veterans Day Celebration, held Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The annual Veterans Day Celebration is organized by 4th-grade teacher Mrs. Candace Deluccia. American flags graced the school's walkways and visiting veterans were greeted by students. Army veterans Gus Harmon and Harold Hill, along with Air Force veterans John Bettis and Willard Beall, were in attendance, and Last Salute held a flag folding ceremony and the playing of taps.

“Today, we celebrate your service," said Principal Mrs. McGaneyGuy as she closed out the morning's events. "We appreciate you, and you are always on our minds."