North Korea warns U.S. of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech

“What I think it says is that the administration, the agency is doing what it can to continue to explore space, to do it safely, to do it effectively but also to do it inclusively in a way that represents the best and brightest of America,” he said.

For Glover, whose nickname Ike stands for “I know everything,” the mission was his first in space while Hopkins and Walker had both previously served on the ISS and Noguchi had flown on the space shuttle and served on the ISS on two previous spaceflights.

“As the only first-time flyer of the group, every single thing we’ve done up here has been the first time I’ve been able to do that,” Glover said. “One thing, the very first time I got out of the seat, after Resilience was safely in orbit and I looked out the window and saw the Earth from 250 miles up, I will never forget that moment.”

The four from Crew-1 were joined on the ISS last Saturday by four passengers of the Crew-2 mission, which flew up to the station on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon named Endeavour. It was the first time two commercial crew capsules had been at the station at the same time.