NORTH BEACH MINI GOLF

NORTH BEACH MINI GOLF 

North Beach Mini Golf is a new miniature golf course and bike rental business in Atlantic City's Inlet Neighborhood on the Boardwalk.

The 18 hole golf course seeks to help maintain light, air, and open space and will offer natural views of the Absecon Lighthouse and the Absecon Inlet along Atlantic City’s northern end. The course will pay a homage to Atlantic City with various props and holes, as well as sport a natural motif that includes greenery, nautical elements, and flowing water.

Bike rentals and light concessions are available. The facility opened on May 13. 

