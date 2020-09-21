ATLANTIC CITY— North Beach Atlantic City partners are celebrating Oktoberfest by holding several events on the boardwalk through October.
Here's the list of events:
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3. German beers on tap include Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier, Schneider Weisse Tap 7 Unser Original, Warsteiner Oktoberfest, Konig Ludwig Dunkel and local brewery Eight & Sand The Monkey & The Engineer. The kitchen will serve a special German-inspired menu that includes bratwurst, short rib sauerbraten and apple strudel. Entertainment includes polka favorites with famed accordionist and former NFL kicker Don Bitterlich along with local accordionist Tony DeLuca and the Polka Dots.
Rhythm & Spirits: Oktoberfest-inspired drag show hosted by Jenna Tall on Sunday, Oct. 3. at 1 p.m. The show will feature German-inspired songs and costumes. Reservations can be made at RhythmandSpiritsAC.com
Absecon Lighthouse: Visit any day in October and receive $1 off your admission to climb when you say Lighthouse in German –– “Leuchtturm.”
Steel Pier Bars & Axe Throwing Pub: Oktoberfest specials include $6 bourbon sours and $5 Oktoberfest beers. This October you can "Smash O Lantern" at the Axe Throwing Pub. In addition, enjoy Sparkling Sundays with $5 Sparkling Italian Wine, White Claws, & Budlight Seltzers.
Ocean Casino Resort: Villain and Saint, a rock ’n roll music hall and gastropub located right off the casino floor will offer the following Oktoberfest inspired specials all month long.
Resorts Casino Hotel: Breadsticks Café and Grill, located on the dining level overlooking the boardwalk, will offer a special Oktoberfest menu beginning Oct. 1.
