SOCCER | U.S. OPEN CUP

Nor'easters alumni to play in early U.S. Open Cup

The Ocean City Nor’easters will start the soccer season two months early Wednesday at Carey Stadium with a lineup mostly of well-known alumni.

The Nor’easters will host Lansdowne Yonkers FC (New York) at 7 p.m. in a first-round game in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, one of American soccer’s most prestigious tournaments.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation moved the tournament from early May to late March.

The Nor’easters’ roster is usually made up of outstanding college players from May through July, but they all have college obligations right now.

Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss will have outstanding former Nor’easters to fill out the lineup.

“I’ve been back a week, and we’ve had about five practices, and a friendly (scrimmage) on Sunday,” Nuss said. “They’ve looked good, and they’ve picked everything up pretty quickly. It’s just whether or not they can have the intensity for 90 minutes. We’ve got players from 2016, ‘17 and ‘19 and some from further back. We’re happy with the team we have.”

The roster includes defender Kevin Curran, a former Ocean City High School player who was on the Nor’easters from 2009-14. Also back is Glenroy ‘Junior’ Chapman, a defender who was also on the team from 2009-14. Others include goalie Kessel Broome (an O.C. player in 2013), Allan Costa (2019), midfielder Adam Sternberger (2005-08), a former Ocean City High School player, Jon Dolezal (2012), forward Fredlin Mompremier (2017-18), midfielder Nathan Regis (2016) and defender Tapiwa Machingauta (2012-2013).

Forward Kyle Galloway is the lone player back from last year’s team. He scored three goals in nine games in 2021 and helped the team reach the League Two playoffs.

“It’s great for the alumni to come back to play for us,” Nuss said. “It says a lot about the culture we created, for guys to come back to play for us when we need them.

“We also have a few younger guys who are local, that we’ll be considering in the future.”

The winner will travel to play Rochester New York FC, a pro team, at 7 p.m. April 7.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game are only on sale at the Carey Stadium gate on game day. General admission tickets are $10 each, with all kids age 6 or under getting in free.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

