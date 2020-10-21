Robert Malouf
Age: 55
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Occupation: Small Business Owner
What is your first time voting story?
Robert Malouf has never voted because he has always believed that his vote did not matter. Malouf explained that people could vote however they wanted, but ultimately voting did not matter because of the way that the electoral college functions.
"They [electoral college electors] don't have to vote according to how you voted, so how does your vote matter?" Malouf questioned.
He went on to state that each state has a certain number of electors, and some states' electors voted according to the public, and some states do not. In this case, Malouf didn't vote because he believed that New Jersey's electoral votes does not align with the popular vote.
Malouf thinks that only fourteen electors deciding for the entire state of New Jersey is not fair because other states vote based on the state's popular vote. He would consider voting in another state, but has mostly lived in New Jersey.
"Each state has electoral votes, then they tally that up, and whoever (the presidential nominee) has... the majority wins. The states will do the popular vote, but what matters is the electoral votes. Electors are the powerful guys in the state," he said.
Therefore, to Malouf, voting is not worth the frustration, as electoral votes have more weight in his eyes.
What does voting mean to you?
“Voting allows a sense of freedom, but ultimately the popular vote does not matter,” Malouf said.
He believes, as a result of the 2020 election, that it’s only important to vote when voting will turn the tide of the country and how it is governed.— the government changes the system and our votes can be heard — our votes have a direct impact on the presidential election.
Malouf explained that on a smaller note, not the presidential race — the majors, the senators, and the congressmen — got elected by the popular vote, which has a direct correspondence to the outcome and who rules. Malouf hopes that electoral votes are according to the public turnout, and he will vote when the popular vote matters.
Malouf noted, “Some people vote for something that they don’t understand. I’m not trying to be pessimistic, but I’m saying the reality of the situation.”
He explained that in some countries, votes don’t matter because they have dictatorships. He added, "You have to know what your situation is, you have to know your surroundings. Most people are just followers, they have no clues about what they are voting."
Malouf believed that the presidential election gets you emotional with all the stuff and the violence. They will get the public to believe and they use peer pressure-- because they want people to follow and they don't want the public to have their independent thoughts.
He suggested, "When you get to decide and vote for them when the elections are, that is the vote."
Share the tradition of voting in your family?
Even though Malouf has never voted, his family, especially his parents, are long-time voters. His family votes every year, and they usually vote for Republicans. In the past elections, his parents typically voted in-person, but in this election, they voted by mail due to COVID-19.
Malouf said, “They (his parents) believe in the system, but [I don’t think] they know how the system works.”
He repeatedly explained that the electoral college, in its current state, outweighs the opinion of the popular vote. If one person can make a difference, then other people can make a difference, but the current system has to change, Malouf said.
— Han Ly, for The Press of Atlantic City
