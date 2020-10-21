Therefore, to Malouf, voting is not worth the frustration, as electoral votes have more weight in his eyes.

What does voting mean to you?

“Voting allows a sense of freedom, but ultimately the popular vote does not matter,” Malouf said.

He believes, as a result of the 2020 election, that it’s only important to vote when voting will turn the tide of the country and how it is governed.— the government changes the system and our votes can be heard — our votes have a direct impact on the presidential election.

Malouf explained that on a smaller note, not the presidential race — the majors, the senators, and the congressmen — got elected by the popular vote, which has a direct correspondence to the outcome and who rules. Malouf hopes that electoral votes are according to the public turnout, and he will vote when the popular vote matters.

Malouf noted, “Some people vote for something that they don’t understand. I’m not trying to be pessimistic, but I’m saying the reality of the situation.”