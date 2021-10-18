Non-Public Group B

1 Red Bank Catholic
2 DePaul
3 St. Joseph (Hamm.)
4 Hudson Catholic
5 St. Thomas Aquinas
6 Holy Spirit
7 Immaculata
8 Morris Catholic
9 Morristown-Beard
10 St. Mary
11 Holy Cross
12 Montclair Kimberley
13 Bishop Eustace
14 Newark Academy
15 Gloucester Catholic
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today