Non-Public A

Vineland vs. St. Augustine football game

St. Augustine vs. Vineland first half of high school football game at Gittone Stadium Friday Oct 15, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City 

1 Bergen Catholic 

2 St. Augustine Prep 

3 St. Peter's Prep 

4 St. Joseph (Mont.) 

5 Don Bosco Prep 

6 Seton Hall Prep

7 Delbarton 

8 Donovan Catholic 

9 Notre Dame 

10 Camden Catholic 

11 Paul VI 

12 St. John Vianney 

13 Pope John 

14 St. Joseph (Met.) 

15 Pingry 

16 Paramus Catholic 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

Breaking News