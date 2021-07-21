 Skip to main content
Nominations for 2021 Best of The Press are now open
Nominations for 2021 Best of The Press are now open

Best of the Press
Nicholas Huba

Welcome to the Best of the Press! Help us celebrate the best our community has to offer. Nominations start on July 19, and you have until Sunday August 8 to nominate them!

To nominate a business click here. 

If you nominate at least 25 business/people you are automatically entered to win a $250 gift card.

The 5 businesses with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on August 30!

DO YOU OWN OR MANAGE A BUSINESS? Click here to learn more about promoting your business on the ballot and to receive a FREE promotion kit!

Contest Timeline 2021

Nominations: July 19 - August 8

Voting: August 30 - September 19

Winners Announced: Sunday October 31

There is no purchase necessary to nominate or win. Users may nominate one business per category for the duration of the nomination round.

