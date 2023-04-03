Nolan Watson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, hit a pair of solo home runs for the University of Dayton in an 8-6 win over George Washington.

Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in Iona's 7-4 loss to Canisius.

PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed a run and struck out two in five innings and got the win in Rider's 5-1 victory over Delaware State. In a 13-6 win over Niagara, Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out one in two shutout innings.

In a 10-5 win over Michigan State, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single and scored, and Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) hit a double and a solo homer.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) went 3 for 6 with a grand slam and a solo homer for Saint Joseph's in a 19-13 win over Richmond.

Nate Goranson (Millville) hit a solo homer, singled and scored the winning run the bottom of the ninth of William & Mary's 4-3 win over St. John's.

In Barton's 14-3 win over Emmanuel, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) hit a three-run homer, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) doubled and drove in two runs, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) singled and scored twice. In a 21-11 loss to Emmanuel, Gonzalez went 3 for 5 with a double and a two-run homer, McIsaac doubled and scored, and Beebe had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) struck out four in 6 ⅔ shutout innings and improved to 4-1 in Cabrini's 5-0 win over Marywood.

Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) doubled and scored in Rutgers-Camden's 4-3 win over Kean. In a 5-3 loss to Kean, Jacob Brennan (St. Joseph) struck out two in four shutout innings in relief.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled and scored in Ursinus' 5-4 loss to Ramapo. He doubled and scored twice in an 8-5 loss to Gettysburg. He went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 13-1 win over Gettysburg.

Jaden Millstein (Ocean City) hit a triple and scored twice in Vassar's 12-8 win over Old Westbury. He hit an RBI single in an 8-3 win over Oneonta.

Golf

Drexel junior Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) carded an albatross during a training round in South Carolina last week, scoring a 2 on a par 5. On his second shot, he hit a 2 iron from 230 yards out on his second shot. It was the first one in his career.