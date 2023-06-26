St. Augustine Prep
The junior led the Hermits in goals (43), assists (20) and points (63). He scored three or more goals in 10 of the Hermits’ 18 games, including against Ocean City, Clearview Regional, Rumson-Fair Haven, Bergen Catholic and Lenape.
