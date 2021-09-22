 Skip to main content
No Reservations
Blueberry Yum Yum French Toast

626 S. New York Road // NoReservationsNJ.com

Located in the spot formerly occupied by Shea’s, No Reservations opened earlier this year and has quickly made a name for itself with its excellent breakfast and lunch options. The Blueberry Yum Yum French Toast starts with vanilla and cinnamon sugar egg-dipped challah bread which is then stacked with fresh warm blueberries, lemon mint mascarpone and a buttery crumble topping.

Breaking News