Blueberry Yum Yum French Toast
626 S. New York Road // NoReservationsNJ.com
Located in the spot formerly occupied by Shea’s, No Reservations opened earlier this year and has quickly made a name for itself with its excellent breakfast and lunch options. The Blueberry Yum Yum French Toast starts with vanilla and cinnamon sugar egg-dipped challah bread which is then stacked with fresh warm blueberries, lemon mint mascarpone and a buttery crumble topping.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.