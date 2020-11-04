No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Wednesday

There is no briefing with state officials Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,249 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,720 cases with 95 deaths and 1,419 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,836 cases with 153 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.