No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Wednesday

There is no briefing with state officials Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 8,630 cases with 272 deaths and 3,736 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,596 with 102 deaths and 1,937 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,692 cases with 163 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.