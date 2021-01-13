 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Wednesday
COVID-19, recreational marijuana top New Jersey’s stories

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing about the coronavirus at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Chris Pedota / The Record via AP//

There is no briefing with state officials Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 16,266 cases with 390 deaths and 7,107 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,932 cases with 148 deaths and 4,188 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 9,307 cases with 242 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

