There is no briefing will state officials Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, at 1 p.m., Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to highlight the “Baby Bonds” proposal in the revised budget.

It will be livestreamed here.

Then, at 4 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” on CNN to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,063 cases with 247 deaths and 2,738 recoveries. Cape May County has reported 1,193 cases with 89 deaths and 990 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,169 cases with 147 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

