No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Wednesday

There is no briefing with state officials Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,701 cases with 250 deaths and 2,964 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,397 cases with 92 deaths and 1,214 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,374 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

