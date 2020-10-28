No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Wednesday

There is no briefing with state officials Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy at 8:30 a.m. is scheduled to appear live on "Good Day New York" on Fox 5. Then, at 9:05 a.m., he is scheduled to appear live on PIX 11.

At 11:30 a.m., Murphy, along with Congressman Donald Norcross and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo are making an announcement on worker protection, which will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,730 cases with 259 deaths and 3,164 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,579 cases with 94 deaths and 1,363 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,666 cases and 153 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.