No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 13,948 cases with 346 deaths and 6,012 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,157 cases with 134 deaths and 3,553 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 7,130 cases with 198 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

