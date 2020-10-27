 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 11:15 a.m. to host a “Get Covered New Jersey” open enrollment kick-off event with Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride.

It will be livestreamed here.

Then, at 12:30 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to call in to WCBS 880. And, at 1 p.m., he is scheduled to appear live on ITV Gold.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,697 cases with 258 deaths and 3,164 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,565 cases with 94 deaths and 1,350 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,645 cases with 153 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

