No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 11:15 a.m. to host a “Get Covered New Jersey” open enrollment kick-off event with Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride.

Then, at 12:30 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to call in to WCBS 880. And, at 1 p.m., he is scheduled to appear live on ITV Gold.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,697 cases with 258 deaths and 3,164 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,565 cases with 94 deaths and 1,350 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,645 cases with 153 deaths.

