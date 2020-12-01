 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday
coronavirus press briefing

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Photo by Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 9,299 cases with 287 deaths and 4,394 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,853 cases with 105 deaths and 2,527 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,990 cases with 166 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

