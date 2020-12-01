No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 9,299 cases with 287 deaths and 4,394 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,853 cases with 105 deaths and 2,527 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,990 cases with 166 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.