No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 27,583 cases with 670 deaths and 15,951 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 8,807 cases with 209 deaths and 8,558 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,293 cases with 403 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

