No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, at 3 p.m., Gov. Phil Murphy is set to call in live to KYW Newsradio. Then, at 3:30 p.m., he is scheduled to call in to "WPG Talk Radio" hosted by Harry Hurley . Finally, at 7 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear live on "Ask Governor Murphy,” hosted by WBGO, WNYC and WHYY.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,809 cases with 261 deaths and 3540 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,881 cases with 96 deaths and 1,520 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,033 cases with 154 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.