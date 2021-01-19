No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 17,407 cases with 410 deaths and 7,207 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,333 cases with 152 deaths and 4,582 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 9,654 cases with 256 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

