There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 11 a.m. to host a groundbreaking for the Raritan River Bridge construction project.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 12:45 p.m. to call in to WCBS 880 to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus. Then, at 5 p.m. he is slated to host a virtual town hall on the revised budget, which will be livestreamed here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,144 cases with 247 deaths and 2,792 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,240 cases with 90 deaths and 1,046 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,222 cases with 149 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.