New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during his Friday, May 29, 2020, press conference at War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus.

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 11 a.m. to host a groundbreaking for the Raritan River Bridge construction project.

In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 12:45 p.m. to call in to WCBS 880 to discuss the state's response to the new coronavirus. Then, at 5 p.m. he is slated to host a virtual town hall on the revised budget.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,144 cases with 247 deaths and 2,792 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,240 cases with 90 deaths and 1,046 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,222 cases with 149 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

