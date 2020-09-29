 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to participate at 11 a.m.  in the groundbreaking for a new Carteret Junior High School. Then, at 1 p.m., he is scheduled to sign the revised state budget.

That will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,441 cases with 250 deaths and 2,892 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,342 with 92 deaths and 1,153 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,329 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

