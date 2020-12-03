No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy at 7 p.m. is scheduled to appear live on "Ask Governor Murphy,” hosted by WBGO, WNYC and WHYY.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 9,612 cases with 295 deaths and 4,394 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,957 cases with 110 deaths and 2,331 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 5,134 cases with 170 deaths.

