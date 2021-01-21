No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 17,775 cases with 421 deaths and 7,207 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,471 cases with 154 deaths and 4,696 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 10,071 cases with 266 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

