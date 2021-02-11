 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday
Gov. Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing in May at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Michael Karas / NorthJersey.com

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 20,437 cases with 499 deaths and 7,593 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 6,324 cases with 175 deaths and 5,741 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 11,454 cases with 305 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

