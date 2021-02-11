No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 20,437 cases with 499 deaths and 7,593 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 6,324 cases with 175 deaths and 5,741 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 11,454 cases with 305 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
