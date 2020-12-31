 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday
COVID-19, recreational marijuana top New Jersey’s stories

FILE - In this April 10, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing about the coronavirus, at the the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File)

 Chris Pedota

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 14,210 cases with 354 deaths and 6,115 reported as recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,275 cases with 137 deaths and 3,634 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 7,615 cases with 208 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

