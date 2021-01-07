No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 15,205 cases with 372 deaths and 6,517 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,673 cases with 144 deaths and 3,939 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 8,649 cases with 228 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

