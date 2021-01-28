No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 18,841 cases with 450 deaths and 7,593 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,791 cases with 162 deaths and 5,022 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 10,715 cases with 274 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

