There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, at 7 p.m. Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to appear on “As Governor Murphy” hosted by WBGO, WNYC, and WHYY.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,076 cases with 247 deaths and 2,767 recoveries. Cape May County has reported 1,200 cases with 89 deaths and 1,014 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,180 cases with 148 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
