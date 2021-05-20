No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 27,421 cases with 660 deaths and 15,546 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 8,714 cases with 206 deaths and 8,396 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,135 cases with 395 deaths.

