No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday
There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy at 8:30 a.m. is scheduled to appear live on “CNN New Day.” Then, at 9 a.m., Murphy is slated to appear on “MSNBC Live" hosted by Stephanie Ruhle. At 11:15 a.m., Murphy is scheduled to make an announcement at The Hub @ New Brunswick. Finally, at 7 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on "The News with Shepard Smith" on CNBC.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 7,838 cases with 267 deaths and 3,706 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,282 cases with 99 deaths and 1,735 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,404 cases with 162 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

