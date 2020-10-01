No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday

There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 8 a.m. to appear live on Bloomberg TV.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,497 cases with 250 deaths and 2,912 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,352 cases with 92 deaths and 1,153 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,342 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Atlantic County health officials continue to provide testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard, officials said. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 27, the only exception being the week of Oct. 12 when testing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 (instead of Tuesday, Oct. 13).

Appointments can be made online at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/.