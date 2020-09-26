No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Saturday, Sunday

There is no briefing with state officials this weekend to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,354 cases with 250 deaths and 2,892 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,332 with 90 and 1,154 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,311 cases with 151 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
