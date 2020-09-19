There is no briefing with state officials Saturday or Sunday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled at 5 p.m. Saturday to appear on "The New Jersey Globe Power Hour" on 77 WABC Radio hosted by David Wildstein. Then, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Murphy is slated to appear on "Meet the Press" hosted by Chuck Todd.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,225 cases with 249 deaths and 2,851 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1, 279 cases with 90 deaths and 1,077 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,255 cases with 149 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
