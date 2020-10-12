No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Monday

There is no briefing with state officials Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,917 cases with 255 deaths and 3,014 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,427 with 92 deaths and 1,252 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,405 cases with 151 deaths.

